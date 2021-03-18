Sunshine and warming as we head into first weekend of Spring

DENVER (KDVR) — More sunshine and dry weather continues Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer today in the mid to upper 40s, even some 50s across the state.

The warming trend will continue on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be back into the 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Rain and snow showers return on Sunday afternoon and last into next week. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s on Sunday and into the 40s by Monday.

Precipitation will start off as rain on Sunday with mild temperatures and will change over to snow once temperatures drop overnight.