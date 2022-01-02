Sunshine and mild temperatures to start the week

DENVER (KDVR) — After a day of good sunshine, travel conditions have improved, but we could see some re-freezing on back roads as temperatures dip to the teens Sunday night. Skies along the Front Range will stay clear with a lighter wind.

Monday starts the workweek with abundant sunshine and mild highs near the 50-degree mark. Highs stay in the upper 40s on Tuesday, but winds will be breezy throughout the day as snow pushes into the mountains.

Snow chances increase for the foothills on Wednesday with some snow reaching the metro area by the late evening hours. Snow may linger through early Thursday. Accumulations through the metro area will be low, between an inch or two.

Sunshine returns for the end of the week with temperatures climbing back to the upper 40s on Friday.