Sunshine and highs in the upper 70s Tuesday; Rain chances go up for Sunday and Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry and sunny Tuesday in Denver with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The mountains stay dry and sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Don’t miss the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse’ early Wednesday. It peaks in Denver at 5:18 a.m. Look to the west/southwest. Skies will start clear then high cloudiness rolls in.

Wednesday features high cloudiness and a 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday-Friday look dry.

Saturday looks mainly dry with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.

We’re now forecasting a higher chance for rain and t-storms on Sunday and Memorial Day. Chance is 40% with highs around 70.