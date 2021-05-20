Sunshine and 80s with afternoon storm chances

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting morning sunshine and a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms Thursday. Highs will be around 80 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The normal high right now in Denver is 73 degrees.

The mountains start sunny with a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s, and low 70s.

This is a classic Colorado pattern in the late Spring and Summer: Dry mornings with isolated afternoon t-storms.

We’ll see this play out Friday and Saturday. Friday starts cloudier before the thunderstorms develop. It will be drier on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It’s been a wet month so far with some western suburbs exceeding three inches of rainfall; this includes Boulder and Lakewood.