Sunshine and 70s Thursday; Wet and 50s on Sunday and Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and 73 degrees in Denver and the Front Range on Thursday. It will be dry in the mountains as well, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday will be similar with highs near 80 degrees.

On Saturday, we start sunny and dry, then watch for a 20-30% chance for afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

A cold front hits late Saturday and stalls on Sunday and Memorial Day. The result is heavy cloud cover on Sunday and Memorial Day with high chances for rain and thunderstorms.

The best chance for rain on Sunday is in the afternoon and evening. On Monday, it will be on and off rain. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s. The normal high in Denver right now is 76.

Lingering rain showers on Tuesday.

Drier Wednesday.