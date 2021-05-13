Sunshine and 70s Thursday; Afternoon t-storm chances this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Highs will be around 72 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 70.

The mountains stay sunny with some afternoon cloudiness. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lots of melting of the snowpack.

Friday starts dry then features a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms over the mountains and the Front Range.

Saturday starts dry with a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms.

A cold front hits on Sunday and Monday with higher chances for rain and t-storms. This includes the mountains and Front Range. Denver could pick up 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rainfall.

Drier by Tuesday-Wednesday.

Overnight lows have stabilized and stay above freezing for the next 7 days.