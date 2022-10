DENVER (KDVR) – More sunshine and a touch warmer today making for a beautiful day to get outside.

Just an isolated storm chance for the SW corner, a lot like yesterday.

Skies will remain clear overnight so lows dip into the 30s with patchy frost possible so cover sensitive plants.

Sunshine and 70s continue Monday.

Clouds build through Tuesday night with rain showers and mountain snow possible overnight.

Some clouds linger on Wednesday with cooler 60s before back to the 70s for the weekend.