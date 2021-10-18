Sunshine and 70s Monday: cold front brings mountain snow, wind Monday night

DENVER (KDVR) — There is one storm system on the horizon this week. It arrives in Colorado’s mountains Monday night into Tuesday morning with 1-3 inches of snow and 30-60 mph wind gusts.

Denver and the Front Range stay dry on Monday and Tuesday. It will be sunny Monday with highs in the mid-70s. It will turn partly cloudy Monday night into Tuesday morning with a 10% chance of a brief rain shower. The normal high is 69 degrees. It will be breezy both days.

Expect dry and sunny conditions Wednesday through Sunday. High pressure will build back in. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with 30s overnight.

Forecast snow totals by Wednesday 5am.