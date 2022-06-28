DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a drier Tuesday across Colorado. The monsoon takes a one day break. Sunny skies and highs around 90 in Denver.

There is an Air Quality Warning in effect for Denver and the Front Range on Tuesday for high afternoon ozone levels. The lowest levels will occur in the morning.

The monsoon reloads and fuels afternoon rain/t-storms on Wednesday over the mountains. We are forecasting a 20% chance in Denver and across the Front Range. Highs will be around 94 degrees.

The highest chance for afternoon weather occurs on Thursday and Friday. Chances increase to 80% in the mountains and the Front Range will see a 40-50% chance. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to do your outdoor activities in the morning. Expect cooler highs in the 80s.

Avalanche parade forecast

It will be dry in the morning on Thursday with sunshine, then afternoon t-storms are likely. Expect highs around 88 degrees.

The chance for afternoon t-storms drops to 20-30% on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The mornings look dry and sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.