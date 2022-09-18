DENVER (KDVR) — Even with clear skies over Denver Sunday night, lows will be mild in the upper 50s. Abundant sunshine is here to kick off the workweek helping highs climb back into the 90s.

Highs will be over 10 degrees above average with a light wind.

Tuesday is just as hot with highs hovering around the 90-degree mark. Clouds arrive in the afternoon with some spotty mountain showers. Wednesday will be 20 degrees cooler with highs struggling to get out of the upper 60s. Cloudy skies and rain showers are also in the forecast on Wednesday.

Clouds and some rain linger on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. Sunshine returns on Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend to follow looks great with highs staying in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.