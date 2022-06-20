DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a hot, dry Monday at 90 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The southern mountains could see a couple afternoon thunderstorms but it will be an overall drier day compared to Sunday.

The Front Range is in for a dry few days then the next monsoon surge hits Thursday through Sunday with higher chances for rain/t-storms.

This next surge starts on Tuesday afternoon across the southern mountains with heavy rain/t-storm potential. Expect high chances for rain/t-storms Tuesday through Sunday.

Forecast total rainfall by 11 p.m. Sunday

Front Range highs this weekend drop to 80 degrees or cooler. The chance for precipitation will be 20% or higher. Rain chances in the mountains will be 80-100%. Mountain highs will fall into the 50s and 60s.