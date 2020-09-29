Sunshine, 78 degrees Tuesday; 2 cold fronts later this week

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be sunny today with green air quality for most of Colorado. The exception is Northern Colorado closer to the trio of wildfires.

Front Range highs will be around 78 degrees. Mountain highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Dry.

The normal high right now in Denver is 73 degrees.

Dry Wednesday-Friday.

There are two cold fronts lined-up. One on Thursday and another on Saturday. The one on Saturday could deliver extra clouds and some wind. Highs fall into the 60s.

We stay dry through Sunday. In fact, I see no significant rainfall for possibly two weeks. I believe we’re done with the 90s but 80s are possible next week.