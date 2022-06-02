DENVER (KDVR) — After a wet, chilly Tuesday and Wednesday across the Front Range, warm weather will be returning Thursday with sunshine.

Temperatures will heat up to the mid-70s this afternoon with dry conditions in metro Denver. There will be isolated storms on the eastern plains Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures will hit the 80s again on Friday and will stay hot through the weekend. Each afternoon will have a 10 to 20% chance for isolated storms.

Most areas will miss out on moisture, but places that are under storms will see moderate rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and potentially small hail.

Warm temperatures and storm chances will stay in the forecast through next week.