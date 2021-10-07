Sunshine, 70s on Thursday; First cold front arrives this weekend with rain, snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees in Denver on Thursday. The normal high right now is 70.

The mountains stay dry and partly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

The first of two cold fronts hits the mountains on Friday and continues into Saturday. Snow levels stay above 10,000 feet where 1-4 inches is possible. It will be rain falling below 10,000 feet.

In Denver, most of the precipitation stays in the mountains and we’ll see breezy conditions with increasing clouds and cooler highs falling into the 60s.

A trailing low could drop some additional snow in southern Colorado’s mountains on Sunday.

The second cold front Monday-Tuesday is stronger and colder. The snow level will drop to 8,000 feet (or lower). Ski areas could see 3-6 inches with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Denver could see its first frost/freeze in the wake of this cold front.

Frost/Freeze forecast for Denver.