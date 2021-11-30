Sunshine, 60 degrees Tuesday; Next storm system 8 days out

DENVER (KDVR) — We forecasting sunny skies in Denver on Tuesday with highs around 60 degrees. We hit 72 degrees on Monday. The normal high right now is 47 degrees. So, each day we’re running 10-25 degrees above normal.

The mountain will stay dry and sunny on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

It will be abnormally warm on Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 70 degrees in Denver. The record high on Wednesday is 73 degrees and on Thursday it’s 74 degrees.

It will be warm and dry through Sunday with highs around 60 degrees.

The next storm system arrives on/around Dec. 7. The storm system will have to break down a large dome of high pressure, so there are no guarantees the storm holds together.

