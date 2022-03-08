DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a beautiful Tuesday across the Front Range with sunshine and highs around 40 degrees. The mountains can expect morning sunshine with increasing clouds before snow develops in the evening.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow continues in the mountains most of the day Wednesday, with 4-10 inches of accumulation expected by early Thursday. It will also turn colder.

In Denver, expect increasing clouds on Wednesday with snow developing by 3-5 p.m. for the evening rush. It will snow through the morning rush on Thursday with 1-3 inches of accumulation expected. Highs will be colder in the teens on Thursday and lows will be in the single digits.

Here’s a look at our accumulation forecast of expected snowfall by noon Thursday:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Fort Collins: 1-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-4 inches

Foothills: 3-6 inches

Mountains: 4-10 inches

Ski areas: 5-12 inches

Inches of total snow by Noon Thursday.

It will be drier on Friday through Sunday with warmer temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

As the storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will update the forecast.

