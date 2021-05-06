Sunny with highs in the 70s Thursday; Wet and much cooler on Mother’s Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and 70 degrees on Thursday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. The mountains stay sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Friday is even warmer at 80 degrees across the Front Range.

Saturday starts dry and partly cloudy then a cold front races in with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening rain/t-storms. Highs will be in the in the low 70s.

That cold front stalls across the Front Range for Mother’s Day. It will be much cooler in the 40s with low clouds and drizzle.

It stays wet on Monday and cool in the 40s. Snow in the Foothills and Mountains.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s possible in Denver Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. Wait to plant until after the 11th.