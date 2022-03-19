DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures warm up this weekend with dry conditions. This will help to melt away a lot of the snow from our last storm system and before our next round of snow gets here Monday.

High temperatures will climb to the mid-50s on Saturday and the mid-60s on Sunday.

The next storm system will arrive first in the mountains late Sunday evening with a rain and snow mix on the Front Range starting Monday morning.

There could be several rounds of snow and mixed showers throughout Monday and Tuesday keeping highs in the low 40s.

It is still too far out to know how much snow will accumulate and computer models are showing a lot of inconsistency. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as more details arrive.

Dry weather will return on Wednesday and stay into Friday with high temperatures slowly climbing back to the 60s by Friday afternoon.