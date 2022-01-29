Sunny weekend, Snow for start of February

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up on the Front Range this weekend with dry weather across the state.

Both Saturday and Sunday will hit the 50s, running over 10 degrees above the average high of 44 degrees in Denver. They will be nice days to spend time outside with sunshine and dry conditions.

Monday will be the last warm day before the next storm system arrives.

Denver’s next round of snow will move in by Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the 30s on Tuesday and the 20s on Wednesday.

It is still too far out to know exact snowfall totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.