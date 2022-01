DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has cleared out but be careful headed out on the roads this morning – they can be slick, snow covered, and some patchy fog around through 9am.

Dry weather and sunshine all the way across for this weekend. Seasonal sunshine today in the 40s.

More sunshine and slightly warmer tomorrow.

Another storm system will move in late Monday into Tuesday bringing a chance of snow to the Front Range and mountains.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s on Tuesday with light snowfall totals.