Sunny weekend, breezy Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has come to an end and clouds are clearing out this morning making for sunny day ahead. Afternoon highs are nice and seasonal in the mid 40s.

Temperatures continue to climb tomorrow, topping out in the low 50s.

Sunshine and dry weather stay for the start of the week with highs nearing 60 degrees.

Cooler air arrives for the end of next week after the very small chance for a shower on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected with mainly sunny skies staying in the forecast as highs return to the upper 40s by Friday.