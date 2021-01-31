Sunny warm up before midweek snow chances and cold air

Snow showers have come to an end so dry weather is in store across the state today. Saturday was gusty but winds will relax by this morning and stay just a touch breezy for the mountains and eastern plains.

Temperatures will hit the 50s on Sunday in Denver with sunshine and calm conditions.



Dry and sunny weather will stay in the forecast through Tuesday with temperatures warming to the 60s.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing cold temperatures and snow showers. It is still too far out to know exact timing and totals of the storm but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.