DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up for the next few days with sunshine and dry conditions.

The Mile High City’s average high temperature for this time of year is around 65 degrees. High temperatures will run about 10 degrees above average through Saturday before a big weekend cooldown.

Weather tonight: Clear skies, mild temperatures

Tuesday’s afternoon temperatures will hit the mid to upper 60s with clear skies and dry weather through the evening.

Overnight lows will fall to 40 degrees in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy winds, high fire danger

Wednesday will heat up to the mid-70s across eastern Colorado with breezy winds and low humidity. This will increase fire danger across the northeast corner of the state.

A fire weather watch and warning have been issued through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds will gust out of the north up to 35 mph with humidity as low as 12%.

Looking ahead: Rain, cool temps arrive Sunday

Warm weather and sunshine will stay in Denver through Saturday. On Sunday, the next storm system will arrive bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation.

The mountains will see snow showers with rain across the lower elevations. There could be enough snow to impact travel in the high country.

Temperatures will fall to the 50s and 60s with the incoming storm.