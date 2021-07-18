Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Sunny Sunday, 93 degrees; Monsoon returns mid to late week with rain/t-storms

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting sunshine on Sunday with hot highs in the low to mid 90s. Light smoke concentrations, but moderate to high ozone concentrations prompting an Air Quality Advisory for Denver and the Front Range.

The normal high right now in Denver is 91.

The mountains start dry on Sunday then watch for a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 80s.

Dry Monday and Tuesday in Denver and across the Front Range. But, the next surge of Monsoon moisture is taking shape and will start to affect the mountains on Tuesday with higher afternoon t-storm chances. 

Higher chances for rain/t-storms on Wednesday, Thursday and especially Friday in Denver. 

Lingering chances on Saturday. Drier on Sunday. Highs slip back into the upper 80s.

