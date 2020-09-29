Sunny skies to remain as warmer days return

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have plenty of sunshine each day through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s starting Tuesday. Our normal high in Denver at this time of year is 73 degrees. The next few days will be in the upper 70s to end out September.

This September has been warm and mainly dry. However, the snow from earlier in the month has us just a little below normal. And, while we’ve had warm days this month we will not make the list of top 20 warmest Septembers on record.

We welcome October on Thursday. It will be sunny, breezy and a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s. We will quickly return to the warmer 70s for the weekend ahead and early next week.