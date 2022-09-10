DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds and some light sprinkles linger across Denver on Saturday night with cool lows in the middle 40s. Skies will clear quickly on Sunday morning, allowing for abundant sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer but still below average in the upper 70s.

Monday kicks off the work week with mostly sunny skies and above-average highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday also has temperatures in the upper 80s with sunny skies. Clouds push in on Wednesday with seasonal highs in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and evening.

Thursday and Friday also have chances for late showers, but chances decrease as the weekend approaches. Highs for the end of the week will be in the middle 80s.

Saturday starts the next weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.