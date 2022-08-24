DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says sunny skies will return Wednesday afternoon in Denver with highs near 90 degrees. Winds will be light through the afternoon with above-average temperatures.

Thursday has a better chance for a spotty shower in the afternoon with warm highs nearing 90 degrees again.

Friday chances for rain increase with more clouds across the metro area. Highs will be near seasonal averages in the middle 80s with a light breeze. Highs will be back in the upper 80s for Saturday afternoon with isolated showers.

Sunday will have scattered showers across the Front Range and highs at 90 degrees. Clouds linger through Monday afternoon with isolated showers and highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday will have better storm chances with highs in the middle 80s and extra clouds.