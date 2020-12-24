Sunny, mild Christmas followed by snow and cold

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine and mild temperatures returned on Thursday and will be sticking around for Christmas Day. So, you will have plenty of sunshine for your holiday across all of Colorado.

In metro Denver, temperatures will reach the upper 50s, which is about 15 degrees above normal.

We will stay in the 50s with sunshine on Saturday. However, there will be an approaching cold front that will cause the wind to turn gusty.

On Sunday, in the wake of the cold front, temperatures will return to seasonal levels in the low 40s. It will still be another sunny and dry day.

The weather pattern looks to turn snowy and cold for the beginning of next week. We will be in the cold 30s each afternoon through Thursday. And, there will be some possible each day with the best chance for a few inches of accumulation coming on Tuesday.