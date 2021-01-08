Sunny, highs in 40s Friday; Light snow accumulation on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry, sunny Friday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs in the mid-40s.

The mountains stay dry and partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the teens and 20s.

A small storm system arrives on Saturday. It spreads light snow into the mountains first then across the Front Range.

Expect light snow in Denver by late Saturday morning through lunch and Saturday night. 1 inch of accumulation. 1-4 inches across the South and West Suburbs, Palmer Divide, and Foothills.

The mountains can expect 1-2 inches by early Sunday.

Colder highs on Saturday in the 30s in Denver.

Drier, sunny on Sunday, near 40.

Nexrt week looks dry and warmer in the 40s and 50s.

Forecast snow totals on Saturday.