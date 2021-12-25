Sunny for Christmas, breezy with mountain snow Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine returns across the state for Christmas Day with mild temperatures along the Front Range.

Highs today will make it into the middle 50s with the winds picking up in the afternoon. Low humidity values and brisk winds aid in an enhanced fire risk along the southern half of the Front Range today.

Sunday brings snow back to the mountains with breezy winds for the Front Range. Wind will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures then continue to drop off through the final week of the year with highs only making it to the middle 30s on Wednesday! Snow chances move back into the mountains on Tuesday and light snow is possible through Thursday!

The end of the year looks to be mild with highs in the middle 40s and mainly sunny skies.