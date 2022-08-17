DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a drier Wednesday as the monsoon sinks away from Denver and into Southern Colorado. It will be sunny and 83 degrees in Denver.

The mountains south of Interstate 70 start dry and could see an afternoon thunderstorm. The highest chances are in the San Juan’s and Sangres.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Wednesday

It will be significantly drier on Thursday statewide. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said we will be in between monsoon surges.

The next surge of moisture arrives this weekend into early next week and it will be a small surge. Afternoon thunderstorm chances in Denver range from 20-30%.