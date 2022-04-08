DENVER (KDVR) — Friday will finish off the workweek with mild highs and abundant sunshine. Highs today will climb into the mid-60s with noticeably less wind.

Temperatures continue to climb through Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the middle 70s with light winds.

A system will slide in late Saturday, adding in some light snow showers to the mountains and a light sprinkle Sunday morning.

Denver will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with seasonal highs in the lower 60s. Winds will also be stronger on Sunday afternoon.

The start of the week will be unsettled with extra clouds and seasonal temperatures. Monday and Tuesday hiver around the 60s degree mark with the chance for some light rain Monday evening.

Wednesday is even cooler with highs in the middle 40s and cloudy skies. Rain turns to snow late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Light snow is possible on Wednesday, but models are not in great agreement about the precipitation.

Skies then clear into Thursday with less wind and highs near 50 degrees.