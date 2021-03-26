Sunny and warm weekend before one more shot of March snow

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be rain and snow showers moving across the Front Range and Denver this evening. Most of the showers will end around midnight. There could be some thunder with a few showers. We are expecting little to no accumulation across the city.

Sunshine returns for the weekend along with milder temperatures. We will reach the lower 50s on Saturday followed by low to mid 60s on Sunday.

The warmest day will be Monday with readings near or in the low 70s. It will be windy at times too.

Our last chance for snow in March arrives on Tuesday. We could see light accumulation of a few inches. However, most of the snow will fall during the day which will cause melting in most places.

The start of April is looking sunny, dry and quiet with temperature readings returning to the 60s.