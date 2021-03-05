Sunny and warm: Dry pattern settles in through weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and highs nearing 60 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect sunshine and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

This pattern is dominated by high pressure and a warmer airmass across the west. The colder Polar Jet Stream resides far to the north in Canada (for now).

Warmer on Saturday and Sunday in the mid 60s in Denver and across the Front Range.

Near 70 on Monday and Tuesday.

The next storm system arrives on Wednesday-Thursday with mountain snow and a chance of snow in Denver. Colder temps follow.