Sunny and mild for Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Clear skies stick around tonight as seasonal lows end up in the upper teens.

Sunshine is back for Monday afternoon as temperatures climb. Highs for the start of the week will be near the 50-degree mark.

Clouds build on Wednesday with small chances for some flurries overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected. Sunshine is back on Thursday with temperatures returning to the lower 50s.

Another system pushes in on Friday night, adding in a slightly better chance for light snow overnight. However, models aren’t in great agreement just yet. Nonetheless, sunny skies and highs near 50 are back for Valentine’s Day weekend.