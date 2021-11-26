Sunny and abnormally warm Friday, 65; Brutally dry stretch ahead for all of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting an abnormally warm and dry Friday across Colorado. Front Range highs around 65 — the record is 74 set in 2017. Mountain highs in the 40s and 50s.

A dry cold front brushes the Front Range on Saturday with a drop into the 50s. Partly sunny skies.

High pressure builds in for the next 8 to 10 days. I’m forecasting zero rain/snow for most of Colorado until Dec. 4 or later.

The normal high right now is 49 degrees. Each day, temps in Denver are running at least 5 degrees above this.

This will be a difficult 8-10 day stretch for the ski areas.

Dry period ahead, 11/26-12/4.