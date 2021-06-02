Sunny and 75 degrees Wednesday; Near 90 degrees this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry, sunny Wednesday with highs around 75 degrees. The normal high right now in Denver is 78.

The mountains stay dry and sunny, 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Dry Thursday-Friday with highs near 90 degrees.

The normal 1st 90-degree day in Denver occurs on June 10.

Saturday-Sunday feature morning sunshine and a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Highs near 90.

In the mountains, morning sunshine each day with a 10% chance of dry, gusty afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s, and even low 80s. Expect round-the-clock snow melting.