Sunny and 66° Thursday; Long stretch of 70s through Easter

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and 66 degrees on Thursday in Denver and across the Front Range. The mountains stay dry and sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Rockies Opening Day Forecast: Sunny, light wind, and temps in the 60s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 58.

High pressure remains firmly in control through Easter. Much warmer highs Friday-Monday in Denver with 70s to near 80.

This could be one of the warmest Easter’s on record in Denver. The warmest on record is 83 set in 1963.

I’m including a 10% chance of a rain shower on Tuesday and a 20% chance on Friday. Otherwise mostly dry.