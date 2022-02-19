Sunny and 60 on Sunday, then cold and snow this week

DENVER (KDVR) — The mild weekend weather continues tonight with above average lows in the upper 20s and clear skies. Winds out of the southwest can be brisk tonight. Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies across the region with warm highs in the lower 60s.

Monday will have clouds building through the day with highs in the lower 40s. Snow pushes into the mountains in the mid to late afternoon hours and the Front Range will see the snow by the late evening hours.

This kicks off a stretch of cold and snow and two Pinpoint Weather Alert Days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel is expected to be impacted on both days, especially during the morning hours.

Light snow lingers into Tuesday with arctic air keeping highs in the teens. The snow sticks around into Wednesday with highs remaining in the teens and lows will dip into the negatives. The snow can linger into Thursday morning with highs staying in the 20s.

Sunshine is back for Friday with highs struggling to break past the freezing mark. Highs near 40 degrees with sunny skies on Saturday.