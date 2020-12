DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies on Wednesday statewide. Front Range highs in the low 40s. Mountain highs in the teens and 20s.

A small cold front hits New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. The Mountains could see up to 1″ of accumulation. Dry across the Frotn Range.

Highs on Friday drop into the 30s in Denver. Partly cloudy.

Dry and mild this weekend with highs near 50 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The next chance of Mountain snow arrives late Monday into Tuesday.