DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says a large dome of high pressure remains in control of the west for the next 10 days. A long string of temperatures in the 90s is likely in Denver.

On Thursday, expect sunny skies and highs around 93 degrees. The record high is 98 degrees set in 2019.

The mountains will stay sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Big high pressure dome early September

This weekend, it will be dry and sunny in Denver and across the Front Range. The southern mountains could see a couple afternoon thunderstorms.

If we add 10 days in the 90s then we’ll set a record. The most 90-degree days in any September is 9.