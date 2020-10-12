Sunny, 75 degrees Monday; Windy cold front Wednesday night

DENVER (KDVR) — Wind gusts on Sunday ranged from 50-82 miles per hour across Colorado. Less wind today except in the mountains above treeline, where 75 mph gusts are possible again. Wind gusts in Denver between 10-25 mph.

Believe it or not, air quality will run “Green” today in Denver and across the Front Range. There could be some light smoke in Northern Colorado. But, overall the windy cold front on Sunday cleared the smoke out. The colder temps, rain/snow helped suppress the wildfires.

High temps today reach 75 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect sunny skies, strong wind, and highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Most of the ski areas in the Central and Northern Mountains received 1-5 inches of snow on Sunday.

Our next cold front hits between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. As a result, wind cranks up again on Wednesday and Thursday with gusts to 40 mph in Denver both days. Mountain gusts could reach 75 mph.

Another cold front hits on Sunday-Monday with strong wind.

Forecast wind gusts 2pm Monday, 10/12/2020.

Smoke outlook Monday, 10/12/2020.