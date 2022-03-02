DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures are sticking around with plenty of sunshine. Highs today and on Thursday will make it to the 70-degree mark. Light clouds build in for the end of the week with highs staying in the upper 60s.

Changes arrive for the weekend with rain moving in late Friday evening, with a switch over to light snow through early Saturday morning. That snow and rain mix is expected to take a brief break on Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

Another round of light snow is possible for Sunday with highs staying in the lower 30s. We might pick up an inch of snow in the metro area on Sunday before the system leaves on Monday morning.

Temperatures then climb through the middle of next week with sunshine returning to the area.