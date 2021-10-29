Sunny, 70 degrees Friday; Halloween cold front with snow, 25 degree drop

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a beautiful Friday across Colorado with less wind, sunny skies, and Front Range highs around 70 degrees. The mountains stay sunny and dry, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday will be a similar day with a high of 68 degrees.

A cold front arrives by early Sunday across the Northern Mountains and all of the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Snow is possible especially in the Northern Colorado with light accumulations by Sunday afternoon. Colder highs in the 40s across the Front Range.

Trick-or-Treat weather: Cloudy, chance for snow (especially Northern Colorado), colder temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s.

Snow lingers on Monday especially in the Northern Colorado with additional light accumulations. Lower snow chances in Denver with highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Forecast snow totals between Sunday and Monday 5am.

Snow lingers on Tuesday and Wednesday as additional storm systems cross Colorado. The Central and Northern Mountains could see moderate snow accumulation. Light snow accumulations are expected across Denver and the Front Range. Highs will be in the 40s in Denver, lows in the 20s.

