Sunny, 60s Thursday; Dry November stretch ahead, latest first snow record in jeopardy

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies and highs around 66 degrees on Thursday. The normal high in Denver right now is 58 degrees.

The mountains stay dry and sunny through Sunday with highs in the 50s.

High pressure builds in through this weekend for Denver and the Front Range. We don’t have any precipitation in the forecast until the middle of next week.

We’re still waiting on our first official measurable snow in Denver. Normally it occurs in October. The latest first measurable snow occurred November 21, 1934.

Don’t forget to “Fall back” on Sunday morning.