Sunny, 50s Thursday; Mountain snow likely this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting patchy fog this morning in a few areas then sunshine across the Front Range. High 52 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay partly sunny today with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Even warmer on Friday at 60 degrees in Denver. The warm before the storm.

A piece of the Atmospheric River hitting California breaks loose and hits Colorado’s mountains between Friday night and Saturday night. 3-8 inches of snow accumulation at the ski areas by Sunday morning.

Strong winds could blow a snow shower or two into Denver. 10% chance on Saturday.

Dry on Sunday, 50 degrees.

Another storm system is lined-up Wednesday-Thursday. Snow possible in Denver. Colder.

Snow forecast between Friday night and Sunday morning.