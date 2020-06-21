Sunday will see warm temperatures with isolated storms

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday’s temperatures will reach the mid 80s which is around average in Denver for this time of year.

Most of the day will be dry, but there will be isolated storms in Eastern Colorado Sunday afternoon and evening.

They are not expected to turn severe. Gusty winds and lightning are the main threats.

Temperatures will fall to the 70s on Monday with a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon storm chances will continue each day for the rest of the work week. Highs will climb into the 90s again by Thursday.