Watch
Channel 2 News at 7:00
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Sunday will see warm temperatures with isolated storms

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday’s temperatures will reach the mid 80s which is around average in Denver for this time of year.

Most of the day will be dry, but there will be isolated storms in Eastern Colorado Sunday afternoon and evening.

They are not expected to turn severe. Gusty winds and lightning are the main threats.

Temperatures will fall to the 70s on Monday with a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon storm chances will continue each day for the rest of the work week. Highs will climb into the 90s again by Thursday.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories