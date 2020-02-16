Sunday weather includes mountain snow, seasonal temps in metro

Sunday’s forecast will feature heavy mountain snow, but sunshine and unseasonably warm conditions for eastern Colorado. First in the mountains, expect periods of reduced visibility and heavy snow through the day as Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect. Snow will continue through Monday, with totals of up to 1-3 feet possible across the northern mountains. For the central mountains and I-70 corridor, totals look to range from 8-16″ by Monday morning.

For the Denver metro, I-25 corridor and east, expect highs on Sunday to hit the upper 40s and low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance will move through Monday morning, bringing the slight potential of some freezing drizzle and light flurries. This does not look to impact the entire morning drive for the Front Range. Clouds will linger through the day on Monday with highs in the 30-40s.

Snow chances for the metro and eastern plains will pick up by Monday evening and could impact the commute home. Periods of heavy snow will stay in the forecast through Tuesday morning, dissipating by the afternoon and evening hours. The plains will likely see under 2″ of accumulation, while the totals will range from 1-4″ for the Denver metro area. Localized higher amounts of up to 5-6″ will possible, primarily along the west and south side.

This system will clear out of here by Wednesday, as sunshine will return statewide. Highs will hit the 30-40s by Wednesday, but returning to the low 50s by Friday and Saturday.