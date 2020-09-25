Sunday showers lead to fall-like temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have one more warm day before refreshingly cooler temperatures arrive in Denver and along the Front Range. Your Saturday will be breezy with highs in the upper 80s. The record high in Denver is 90 set in 2010.

A cold front will arrive late Saturday night putting us in the 60s for highs on Sunday. There will be some gusty wind at times and even a few passing rain showers. The best chance for those showers will be later in the afternoon and evening.

Next week is looking dry again with plenty of sunshine each afternoon. The good news is we are forecasting highs through the week in the 60s and low 70s. That’ll be more like fall with overnight lows in the 40s. October starts on Thursday!