Sunday morning update: Heavy snow expected to last until Sunday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — The snowstorm is not over. Do not let your guard down. The heaviest snow occurs between now and noon on Sunday as upslope flow maximizes across the Front Range and Foothills. Expect lots of melting and compaction.

An additional 12-15 inches of accumulation can be expected for Denver International Airport, Downtown Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder.

Additional snow accumulation 8-12 inches in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. ​Two feet of additional snow in the Foothills. 10-15 inches of additional snow across the Palmer Divide. Snow tapers off late tonight.

Sunday morning: 5:30 a.m. update

Temperatures are mild across the Front Range so melting and compaction of the snow is likely.